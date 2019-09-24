Home-savers at risk of financial catastrophe due to Universal Credit - ABI

Those with more than £16k in savings could lose 80% of income if unable to work, 'Percy' analysis shows

People saving for a home are among the most at risk of financial catastrophe if they become ill or injured, analysis from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has revealed.

Universal Credit rules dictate that anyone with more than £16,000 in savings is not entitled to support when ill or injured, far less than the average house deposit which is £41,099.

Analysis using the ABI's ‘Percy' tool, an income shock calculator, estimates that someone with more than £16,000 saved up for a house deposit, who has no dependants and has not protected their income, stands to lose as much as 80% of their monthly take-home income.

For someone earning £30,000, this is equal to a drop of more than £1,500 every month, from £1,995 to just £389. In this scenario, it is likely they would need to rely on the money they had saved to buy a property in order to live.

Additional analysis suggests that those with children, or no savings at all, stand to lose around half their monthly take-home pay if their income is not protected, putting rent, mortgage and other payments such as living costs at risk.

Yvonne Braun, director of long-term savings and protection at the ABI, said: "Without the proper protections in place, many people face a financial catastrophe if they unexpectedly fall ill or are injured and are unable to work. This is particularly pronounced for younger people who have saved diligently for a house deposit as any savings above £16K wipe out their entitlement to Universal Credit, leaving them almost entirely reliant on their nest egg.

"Falling seriously ill, or indeed severely injuring yourself, can be incredibly stressful on its own, which is why we want to empower people to take action to ensure that they don't also have to deal with financial worries at the same time."

Percy

The ABI online tool works by tapping into the government's benefit data, including statutory sick pay, and combining it with information entered by the calculator user.

An alpha version of Percy launched this week following a period of beta testing as part of an industry pilot which started in February.

The calculator, which can be found here, has been used nearly 4,000 times, the ABI said.

Table below shows calculated financial impact of falling ill or being injured