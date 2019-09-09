Mark Noble named Usay Compare managing director

He joins from Aviva where he was managing director of health and individual protection until recently

Mark Noble has been appointed managing director of private medical insurance intermediary Usay Compare.

He will be responsible for driving overall business growth alongside founders Kim Tomkins and Andrew Hall, while bringing new propositions and platforms to market.



Previously he was managing director of health and individual protection at Aviva, where he was replaced by Rob Barker in March.

Noble was at Aviva for almost 25 years, serving as CEO for global health and helping to launch healthcare into new markets across Asia and Canada.

"I have joined Usay Compare at an exciting time for the business as we continue to grow and innovate in the health insurance market," said Noble. "I've enjoyed a successful career on the insurer side and now I'm looking forward to a challenging strategic leadership role in the intermediary world.

"PMI is a life-changing product for customers. It's absolutely essential that we get the message out there to people about what PMI can do for them and the importance of investing in and protecting the nation's health."

Kim Tomkins, director at Usay Compare, added: "Mark is the right choice to lead our business into its next stage of growth. He has extensive skills and experience in the insurance market and we are sure that he will prove to be an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we expand our footprint in the UK market."