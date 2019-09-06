Eighteen million Brits not being honest with GP - LifeSearch

Study explores how withholding information from doctor could be putting our health at risk

Nearly 18 million people in the UK are lying to their doctor about the amount of alcohol they drink, smoke and illegal drug usage, research by LifeSearch has revealed.

The survey of 2004 adults also found that we are a nation that is not being honest about the severity of our symptoms, therefore putting our health at risk. Collectively we tell the doctor at least 10 million lies a week, the data suggested.

However, the research also revealed that mental health (14%) and physical health (10%) can worsen, or treatment (7%) and diagnosis (9%) delayed - even resulting in hospital (6%) - as a result of withholding information from GP.

White lies

Outside of the doctors surgery, two in three (63%) Brits said they were too busy when they were not, almost half (45%) lied about liking someone's hair or outfit, while 31% said they liked someone's new partner they did not.

We also tell ourselves around six lies a week, including about the state of our mental health (14%) or our finances (10%).

‘Open and honest'

"Sometimes it can seem easier to tell a lie to get out of a difficult or awkward conversation, and we've all told a white lie here and there to spare someone's feelings," said Emma Walker, chief marketing offier, LifeSearch. "But what's particularly concerning is the fact that many of us aren't facing up to issues which could affect us in the long term - and we're even putting our health at risk.

"At LifeSearch we speak to hundreds of people every day who simply aren't having conversations that could save them serious emotional and financial pain. Rather than lying about issues in the hope they'll disappear, it's always best to be open and honest about them, so that if the worst should happen, you'll be prepared and protected."

Facing the truth

Dr Zoe Norris, NHS GP added: "In my role as a GP I often see patients who are worried about telling me what's really wrong, either through embarrassment or fear of being judged. But it's my job to advise on the best solution whatever's troubling you. Everything you tell me is confidential and I'm pretty hard to shock!"

"Facing up to the truth, though it may be uncomfortable, is really important in making sure you get the right treatment at the right time. It's often the case that early treatment or diagnosis leads to better health in the long term - so being honest with your GP is a really good habit to get into."