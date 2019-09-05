Vitality pays out to mother for baby's rare skin cancer

Baby rash initially diagnosed as eczema turns out to be rare form of skin cancer

A new mother has received a £20,000 pay-out on her Vitality serious illness cover policy after her baby's rash was revealed to be Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), The Metro has reported.

Initially diagnosed as eczema - a common skin condition for babies - the rash spread over a number of weeks until baby Casper, less than six months old at the time, was rushed to hospital with vomiting.

His mum and dad, Emma and Nick Southall, saw a paediatric oncologist who spotted the signs of LCH, a rare form of skin cancer which, research shows, affects around 50 children a year.

Casper had caught chickenpox from his sister and developed a rash as well as the usual spots. He was given steroid for what was thought to be eczema. However his rash spread and became more inflamed.

Chemo

Four days after a biopsy, it was confirmed that Casper had multi-system LCH, which often returns after treatment. What followed was a course of chemotherapy once a week to kill the cells causing the lesions on his skin, bone, gut and bone marrow.

"Doctors told us that although there were no tumours, the lesions were effectively zapping Casper of healthy cells that usually help the immune system to function properly," Mrs Southall told The Metro. "At first, the chemo seemed to be working, as his rash cleared up and he started to seem more like a normal baby, but just when we thought we were over the hill, Casper started deteriorating again."

Following a three-month treatment programme, which finished in November 2018, Casper was given a clinical trial drug Dabrafenib, a cancer growth blocker, which stops the signals cancer cells use to divide and grow, while inhibiting the production of the BRAF gene thought to be responsible for LCH.

The rash cleared in a week and blood tests showed the mutated cells were no longer active.

‘Making memories'

Mrs Southall's maternity leave was due to finish in January 2019 however thanks to the Vitality claim she has been able to take another eight months off to spend time with Casper.

Sadly, though, there is still the danger that the LCH could return.

She said: "It's likely it will come back and we can't expect the drugs company to provide free medication indefinitely. When it stops, we don't know how quickly the LCH could return and, even if Casper's lucky enough to be on the clinical trial for years, we don't know what side effects it might have later down the line.

"Not having a time frame is hard and, while we've steered clear of any prognosis, the fact is nobody knows what affect this will have on Casper's health as he grows older. We're just grateful for being allowed to make memories and start living like a normal family again - for however long that might be."