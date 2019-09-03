UK suicide rate reaches highest level since 2002

Men account for three quarters of suicides in Britain last year and middle-aged men at most risk

There were a total of 6,507 suicides recorded in the UK last year - 11.2 per 100,000 people - meaning that the suicide rate in Britain is at its highest level since 2002, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has reported.

The 11.8% rise in suicide rate was in part driven by an increase in young people - aged 10 to 24 - killing themselves, with the overall rate for that age group reaching a 19-year high. Men accounted for three-quarters of the number of people who took their own life in 2018, while the rate for young females under age of 25 has reached an all-time high.

'Tragedy'

Samaritans CEO Ruth Sutherland described the fact that suicide rate has increased for the first time in five years as "extremely worrying".

There were 686 more deaths than in 2017 and men's suicide rates have risen "significantly", she said, with middle-aged men remaining the group at "greatest risk".

"Every single one of these deaths is a tragedy that devastates families, friends and communities," said Sutherland. "Whilst the overall rise has only been seen this year, and we hope it is not the start of a longer-term trend, it's crucial to have a better understanding of why there has been such an increase.

Prevention

She added that suicide is not inevitable, citing the importance of prevention, however described suicide as "a serious public health issue". "We have known for many years that suicide is a gender and inequality issue with middle-aged men in disadvantaged communities most at risk," she said. "Yet, we still don't have a comprehensive, cross-departmental government workplan that prioritises clear actions on how to reach the two-thirds of people who die by suicide who are not in touch with mental health services."

Regarding increasing suicides among young people, Sutherland highlighted that there are a number of complicated reasons why people might take their own life. "We must understand what is contributing to the recent rise in suicides, and try to ensure this generation doesn't carry a higher risk of suicide throughout their lives," she said.

Group risk

According to Steve Bridger, GRiD chair, group risk products, such as employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness, are well placed to play a role in supporting mental health, and therefore preventing suicide.

"Mental and physical health is inextricably linked, so holistic support is vital," he told COVER. "Group risk products not only help with the financial protection they provide (which can be a great emotional support at times when its most needed, in the event of the loss of a loved one, or being unable to work though disability and illness) but they also often come with a lot of extra help which can support mental health."

He added that such support might included access to extra help following a diagnosis of a serious illness (which can take its toll on mental health), including access to specialist oncologists or other medically trained professionals and support for other physical illnesses too, such as physio or rehab. "It can also include access to specialist mental health support, either through EAPs or by offering access to specialist mental health nurses," he said.

"Support for mental health exists within group risk products, as insurers, we want to help, and we urge employers to encourage their staff to make use of all that we have on offer."