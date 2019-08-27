Optimistic people 'live longer'

Positivity may be 'important psychosocial resource' for extending life span in older adults, research finds

Always looking on the bright side of life is directly linked to living a longer, healthier life, a scientific study has suggested.

According to research by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), optimism is likely to improve the odds of an individual achieving ‘exceptional longevity' - and living to the age of 85 or beyond - and results suggested that a positive outlook is associated with 11-15% longer life span.

The study follows a previous report which found that individuals with a positive outlook are less likely to suffer from chronic diseases and die prematurely.

PNAS suggested that optimism ‘may be an important psychosocial resource for extending life span in older adults'.

It defined optimism as ‘a psychological attribute characterised as the general expectation that good things will happen, or the belief that the future will be favourable because one can control important outcomes'.

Methodology

Data was analysed from two previous long-term research projects - one involving female nurses and the other involved a group of men. The former (average age 70) were assessed for optimism in 2004 and followed until 2014, while the male group (average age 62) were assessed in 1986 and tracked until 2016.

Findings showed most optimistic women had a lifespan almost 15% longer than the least, while most positive men lived almost 11% longer.

Taking into account lifestyle factors such as exercise levels, diet, smoking and alcohol, the results showed that women lived 9% longer and men had 10% longer lifespans.