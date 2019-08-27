AIG Life rolls out Teledoc health service to all policyholders

Virtual GP and health service added to its individual and group protection offerings

AIG Life has launched an online tool that supplies on-demand support for non-critical physical and mental health needs via Teledoc Health, the service provider behind Best Doctors.

Smart Health is available to all AIG Life customers, both group and individual, at no extra cost via smartphone, tablet or PC.

The service allows customers to book 24-hour, 30-minute appointments to speak to a GMC-registered, UK-based GP to get medical advice, a private prescription or a private referral anywhere in the world.

The Smart Health portal, which can also be accessed by family members, provides nutritional advice, fitness programmes, online health checks and reports, alongside mental health support and wellbeing tips.

"Our unlimited access to Smart Health is for everyone, no matter when they became insured by us or through which distribution channel it was bought," said Sue Helmont, marketing director at AIG Life. "And because we believe in investing in our own team, we've given all AIG Life employees access to the service too."

Nick Erksine, head of intermediary sales at AIG Life, talked up the value of the proposition. "We know the value of Best Doctors for our individual protection customers and the positive impact that access to a specialist can have on the outcome of a diagnosis or a change in treatment," he said. "What AIG now offers is a service that makes their insurance valuable every single day."

‘Unique'

Lee Lovett, group protection managing director at AIG Life, added described its addition to the group market as a "game-changer" and "unique". "Not only is it convenient and easy for the employee's whole family to use, it could also be a strong recruitment and retention tool for employers," said Lovett. "It should also help to reduce absenteeism due to illness or delays in arranging medical appointments and increase positive sentiment towards employers who demonstrate they care about their employees' wellbeing," he added.



Protection Guru's Adam Higgs welcomed the value-added benefits offering. "The protection industry is rightly moving towards a market that not only provides financial resilience in the event of poor health or death but also helps clients to reduce the risk of such events happening. The new benefits being provided by AIG are aimed at helping clients improve both their physical and mental health now and are a welcome addition to what is already a very strong proposition."