Travel insurance medical bills hit 'eight-year high' - ABI

A UK traveller needs emergency medical treatment while abroad every three minutes, analysis shows

The medical bill for travel insurance is at its highest since 2010, with operators dealing with the equivalent of 420 claims a day from UK travellers needing emergency medical treatment, a study by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has shown.

Analysis of the 500,000 travel claims made last year reveals that travel insurers helped 153,000 British travellers needing medical treatment abroad during 2018. The total medical bill paid by insurers was £209m - £570,000 every day.

Of the £399m paid out on all travel insurance claims, medical claims accounted for 59% of claims costs, followed by cancellation costs at 36%, then lost baggage or money at 4%.

Spain

The analysis arrives six weeks after the Spanish Private Healthcare Alliance (ASPE) accused British travel insurers of ‘possible systematic fraud', claiming that ‘thousands' of tourists could be at 'serious risk'.

APSE alleges that some British companies are selling travel insurance policies which take advantage of the cover offered by the British and Spanish state-provided European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). It said that policies which include assistance healthcare cover are preventing policyholders from accessing private hospitals and clinics.

It also accused UK operators of defaming Spanish private healthcare system in order to avoid moving policyholders from public hospitals.

An ABI spokesperson said: "In response to the Spanish Hospitals issue, we were glad to say that travel insurance which doesn't cover any medical treatment beyond that provided by the EHIC isn't sold by our members. It's true that customers will often be pointed toward public hospitals if it's in their best interest, but would not refuse to pay for private hospital treatment."

The ABI added: "ABI members will also seek the best course of action that will lead to the best possible outcome for the customer that's facing difficulty and this would of course include repatriation when needed."

Case studies

The ABI estimated the cost to treat a couple - the husband with chest pains and wife with heart problems - on holiday in Florida to be £241,000, while the amount paid to paid a traveller on a cruise in China who needed an air ambulance back to UK following a brain haemorrhage was £200,000.

The cost of a broken arm in San Francisco, including flight home, was £153,000, while a fractured spine in Thailand and return to UK was £137,000.

A holidaymaker in Turkey who suffered a heart attack was paid £89,000 and an elderly visitor to Spain who need a 23-day hospital stay following a road crash needed £78,000.

‘Horror days'

Charlie Campbell, ABI's manager of health and protection, said: "For too many people holidays can become horror days, if they fall ill or suffer a serious injury abroad. Needing medical treatment can be stressful wherever you are, without the added worry of how you can afford what can be sky high medical bills. Yet the average travel insurance policy costs less than what an average family can spend on drinks and food at the airport and will pay emergency medical bills than can easily run into six figures.

"Also, if we leave the EU without a deal then the EHIC will cease to apply, making travel insurance even more vital to have when visiting the EU."

The ABI offered five tips to tourists travelling abroad. These include getting an EHIC, carrying emergency contact details of your travel insurer, disclosing pre-existing medical conditions and checking which activities are covered by policies.