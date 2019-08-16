Lack of resilience against life events driving problem debt - StepChange

Report finds that 70% of those who were in problem debt had experienced a life event during the last two years, compared to 40% of people without financial difficulty

More than three million people in UK are in problem debt and almost 9.8 million are showing signs of financial distress, says research

A StepChange report into the financial resilience gap has helped expose the triggers which send people spiralling into problem debt.

The Life Happens (July 2019) report suggests that major events, such as losing a job or having hours cut, splitting up with partner, falling ill or becoming a carer, are common reasons why people fall into severe financial difficulty.

The findings, which follow research conducted in 2015 which showed similar results, revealed that seven in 10 people who came to StepChange for advice in 2018 said the primary reason they had got into problem debt was because of a life event or shock.

A survey of the wider population, meanwhile, found that people who had experienced a life event during the last two years were three times as likely to be in problem debt than those who had not.

According to the charity, almost half (45%) - equivalent to 23 million - said they, or someone in their household, experienced a life event in the past two years.

‘We will not be able to significantly decrease the stubbornly high number of people falling into problem debt without breaking the link between life events and financial difficulty,' StepChange said in the report.

It added: ‘Our evidence suggests that the support many people rely on is not effective enough a keeping people out of financial difficulty.'

StepChange said that while the introduction of Help to Save by the government has been welcomed, the situation has not been improved by a backdrop of working age benefits freeze, cuts to the limited capability for work element of Universal Credit and the introduction of the two-child limit on support through child tax credits and the child element of Universal Credit.

Coping strategies

As part of the survey, StepChange asked people who had experienced a life event in the past two years about what coping strategies they had used as a result.

Most common was to cut back on expenditure and to use savings for day-to-day spending. However this often leads to borrowing. Others involved borrowing money from family and friends, using credit cards or overdraft, applying for child benefit, statutory sick or maternity pay and payday loans.

Interestingly, of the 45% who claimed on an insurance policy following a life event, 19% of them where in problem debt and 26% were showing signs of financial distress. This compared to 53% and 45% respectively of 98% who took out a payday loan.

‘Frontline insight'

"This is a fabulous report from the StepChange charity that offers valuable and frontline insight on the need to improve consumer financial resilience in the face of life events and particularly in regards to income shocks," said Johnny Timpson, industry affairs manager for Scottish Widows. "This insight very much builds on their 2015 report and it was this together with ongoing working age welfare reforms, then joint DWP and Dept. of Health ‘Improving Lives' green paper that formed the stimulus for the Income Protection Task Force establishing the Building Resilient Households Group (BRHG).

"The BRHG went on to develop our October 2016 Building Resilient Households report in collaboration with the CII and subsequent and very much ongoing campaign activity highlighting the role that improved access to financial protection advice and appropriate individual and/or covers together with support services and rehabilitation interventions can and does play in improving the financial resilience, wellness and health of individual and households across the UK. Such people would be otherwise underserved by the level of their savings and/or available occupational and welfare benefit entitlement and provision."