BBC's Dr Phil Hammond joins COVER Summit

Radio presenter, campaigner and comedian with a medical background will present 'The Future of Health'

Have I Got News for You contestant and Private Eye correspondent Dr Phil Hammond will present the closing keynote at this year's COVER Protection and Health Summit on Thursday 10 October at The Brewery, London.

A qualified GP, Dr Hammond currently works in a specialist NHS centre for children and adolescents with chronic fatigue syndrome, he is also a presenter on BBC Radio Bristol and the host of five series of Trust Me, I'm a Doctor on BBC2.

As vice president of the Patients' Association and patron of Meningitis UK and a number of other key medical profession bodies and charities, there is no doubting his credentials as a campaigner too.

And if that is not enough to pique your interest, he's also a touring stand-up comedian and in 2015 he published his fourth book ‘Staying Alive - How to Survive the NHS'.

Judging by his hugely colourful background, we expect his closing keynote presentation entitled ‘The Future of Health' to be as every bit as funny as it will be thought-provoking.

Register your free place at the COVER Protection & Health Summit.