Ascenti launches physiotherapy app

Rehabilitation and exercises for musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries for NHS and private patients

Ascenti has launched PhysioNow, an app which provides physiotherapy services for both short-term and long-term MSK injuries.

Providing 24/7 access to guidance about exercises and rehabilitation, Ascenti said it is designed to reduce the number of physiotherapy sessions required for NHS and private patients.

According to Public Health England, 16.9% of the UK population have back pain, with 60 to 80% expected to experience it during their lifetime, while a third of all of Ascenti MSK referrals are for back pain.

PhysioNow offers digital triage, virtual consultations and tailored exercise programmes from approved Ascenti clinicians. Users can book appointments directly through the app and carry out exercises in their own home, while guided videos can be downloaded and viewed at any time.

Real-time tracking

The app tracks a patient's progress and their compliance with their rehabilitation programme, while offering education and self-management advice.

Integrated with Ascenti's patient workflow system, physiotherapists can prescribe video exercises, track patient progress and adjust rehabilitation programmes in real-time within the same system they use to access clinical diaries and write treatment notes.

A beta version of the app, launched earlier this year, has been used by 1,400 patients, said Ascenti. Now available via the app store, Acenti patients will be access PhysioNow as soon as they book their first appointment.

Digital health strategy

Stephanie Dobrikova, CEO at Ascenti, commented: "In today's healthcare industry we are seeing more and more technological advances that are transforming patient care - improving the experience of clinicians and service users alike.

"Our digital health strategy has placed us at the forefront of these advancements and our mission is to keep bringing the very best digitally enabled services to our patients and partners."