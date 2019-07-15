VitalityHealth partners with Doctify

Health insurer teams up with online review and booking platform for medical consultants

VitalityHealth and Doctify have combined to develop ‘Vitality Specialist Finder', a website that will allow members search for doctors by specialty, rating and location.

Patients will also be able to book appointments on the site 24 hours a day as well as publically rate and review their doctors.

Described as "a UK first" by the health insurer, the new service is currently being rolled out to members through its musculoskeletal team and will fully launch with direct member access to clinicians later this year.

"We're delighted to be the first health insurer to partner with Doctify," said Ali Hasan, clinical operations director, VitalityHealth. "Doctify are great partners for us. Founded by two doctors, they impressed us by how close their vision in this space was to ours - technology to empower patients to help them find the right care for them, first time, quickly, and reassuringly.

"Our new Vitality Specialist Finder will provide faster, better access to care for patients as well as create more transparency," he continued. "Our aim is to use this platform to enhance the relationship between patients and health specialists and to make it easier for our members to receive the best quality treatment and care."

Mr Suman Saha, medical director & co-founder, Doctify, added: "We are proud to have partnered with VitalityHealth. The launch of ‘Vitality Specialist Finder powered by Doctify' will, for the first time, give members access to key information when selecting the right specialist for themselves. In what can be an anxious time, this will provide their members with the very best healthcare experience. We believe that this is just the first step of a partnership to empower patients and create a seamless patient journey."

Health insurance broker Brian Walters of Regency Health added that the partnership will help Vitality members "make more informed choices about their healthcare".