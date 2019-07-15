LV= extends second medical opinion service to all claimants

Previously only available to people who took out a new policy after launch of Doctor Services in June 2017

Everyone who makes a claim on a LV= personal or business protection policy now has the opportunity to speak to a medical professional from Square Health.

Previously LV='s Second Opinion service was only available to people who took out a new policy after the initial launch of Doctor Services in June 2017.

LV= have now extended the Second Opinion service to any policyholder at claim. It has also launched the new at claim bereavement service to all claimants and their families (available with terminal illness and death claims).

Claims who opt to use the service will be matched with a UK-based consultant to review their diagnosis and after an investigation and review of the claimant's medical records the consultant will provide a report and offer a follow-up appointment, either face-to-face, via video or over the phone.

LV='s free-of-charge Second Opinion service covers all medical conditions, including cancer, heart and cardiovascular, stroke and mental health issues.

'Reassurance'

"We believe that protection should play a far wider role in supporting people, beyond the core financial insurance benefit," said Chris McNab, protection proposition director at LV=.

"Our experience tells us that when a policyholder is given a potentially life-changing diagnosis the resultant whirlwind of emotions can lead to confusion and upset. The newly-extended Second Opinion service makes practical guidance, reassurance and emotional support available to all our members when they need to make a claim."

Dr Bippon Vinayak, CEO of Square Health, added: "Our approach to providing the Second Opinion service means that LV= policyholders have access to our UK network of over 5,000 medical consultants. People who have benefited from this service in the past tell us that the face-to-face approach gives them real reassurance around their diagnosis and treatment plan."