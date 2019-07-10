400,000 UK cancer sufferers struggle to pay bills - Macmillan

'The stress of the financial impact of cancer is worse than cancer itself,' says man with tongue cancer

Macmillan has released a report which uses personal stories to communicate the financial impact of cancer.

According to the report entitled ‘Cancer - a costly diagnosis', four million people will be living with cancer by 2030 and 83% of people living with cancer are £570 a month worse off on average.

It also found that 400,000 people with cancer in the UK struggle to pay household bills.

Using real life cases, official figures and surveys, the report focuses on three main areas: Universal Credit, the duty of care of financial institutions and access to travel insurance.

Universal credit

Described in the report as ‘confusing and difficult for people to navigate' by Anne, a Macmillan benefits advisers, the move to Universal Credit is expected to impact over 26,000 people with cancer.

Macmillan found that less than half of people with a long-term health condition could complete their Universal Credit claim in one attempt and its welfare rights team received over 2,600 calls from people needing support with their claim.

The report highlighted that 67% of people with health conditions or disabilities did not receive their first Universal Credit payment on time.

"I'm extremely worried about the prospect of moving over to Universal Credit with no spare money to save for an extra five weeks," said Doug, a man diagnosed with breast cancer, in the report.

The report calls for three changes to Universal Credit:

An end to the five-week wait for an initial Universal Credit payment All vulnerable claimants to be offered a home visit to help them with their claim Implicit consent to be reinstated so organisations like Macmillan can support people through their claim

Duty of care

The report wants banks and building societies to help their customers to manage the cost of cancer.

Referring to the FCA's 2016 Consumer Vulnerability Taskforce, Macmillan said: ‘Over the past few years there has been a wider, cross-industry recognition of the banking sector's responsibility to support vulnerable customers better. Yet our research shows that people are still not getting the support they need, or feel they cannot turn to their bank, to stop them from falling into financial difficulty.'

Malcolm from Swansea, 69, diagnosed with lung cancer said: "I felt like I was a good customer, but the banks turned their back on me. All my direct debits were stopped without telling me and I got into financial debt."

The report said that 39% of people with cancer have used savings, sold assets or borrowed to cover the costs or the loss of income caused by their diagnosis, while only 11% said they told their banks about their diagnosis and of those who did 23% reported being dissatisfied.

It also revealed that 61% of people who were financially impacted by their cancer diagnosis said it had negatively affected their quality of life.

Travel insurance

The report found that almost one in five people who had taken out travel insurance paid £200 or more for cover and on average people with cancer paid nearly four times more for a policy.

Macmillan said it regularly saw people quoted between £3,000 and £10,000 and its research showed that nearly 25% of people living with cancer could not get cover.

"My travel insurance has gone sky high just because people think I'm going to get ill while I'm away," said Alejandra, 28, Cheshire, diagnosed with breast cancer. "It's so annoying because I feel absolutely fine."

Vulnerable customers

Following the report, which was unveiled at the House of Commons on 9 July, Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson, who heads up the DWP Access to Insurance Working Group, said: "It speaks to the need to improve access to insurance and deliver on the IDD, Mifid2 and SM&CR principal of acting in customer best interests and engaging them to discuss their financial resilience and protection needs, especially where the level of support provided by welfare provision is low given their personal, family, housing, business plus lifestyle needs and commitments. It also flags the need to improve vulnerable customer support in times of need and illustrates some great work from Lloyds Banking Group and Nationwide in relation to working with Macmillan to better support customers living with and beyond cancer."

In one personal story included in the report, Patrick, 63, London, diagnosed with six different types of cancer, said he had "lost everything". However he said a call to Nationwide was a "breath of fresh air".

"I was stunned," he said. "They immediately froze all my charges and overdraft fees - and reimbursed me for all of them, which was several hundred pounds. They even arranged for another overdraft to help me through this rocky period. What a difference, I couldn't believe it."

Financial support

Macmillan said that through its work with Nationwide and Lloyds Banking Group, more than 1,000 people have been referred on to receive further financial guidance - either from the Nationwide Support Service to Macmillan, or vice versa.

Since 2016, more than £233,000 worth of additional benefits and grants were accessed as a result of Nationwide's support service referring their customers to Macmillan's financial guidance service.

More than 3,700 people have been referred from the Lloyds Banking Group to Macmillan's financial guidance service (or vice versa) for further assistance and of these referrals overs £485,000 in additional support has been given since the initiative was launched in 2017.

Read the full report here.