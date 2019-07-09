Katya Maclean appointed interim Guardian CEO

New entrant makes 12 redundancies as Simon Davis steps down temporarily and insurer 'refocuses team'

Simon Davis, CEO, has taken an extended sabbatical for personal reasons and Guardian FS has made a raft of people changes that will see 12 members of staff made redundant alongside a small number of consultation roles.

As a result, chief operations officer Katya Maclean has been appointed interim chief executive officer, while Peter Mann will take on the role of executive chairman.

The protection insurer, which launched at the end of last summer, said that high demand from a number of "major distribution agreements" has accelerated its original business plan. "With this rapid take-up, there has been an associated increase in onboarding and servicing requirements, so we've refocused the team to meet these new objectives," it said.

Guardian confirmed it has been recruiting into operations and underwriting, however as a new entrant it has struggled to do this cost effectively so as a result "a small number of roles have been made redundant".

"These people changes reflect our new priority, which is to seamlessly onboard Guardian with each distributor and ensure a high level of service," said the firm.

Peter Mann, executive chairman of Guardian said: "We've been delighted by the market reaction to Guardian and the impressive number of strategic distribution agreements we've achieved. Because of this distribution success we are refocusing on what is now our top priority: a period of intense onboarding. I'm delighted to see Katya promoted; she has a fantastic reputation at Guardian. I look forward to supporting the team as executive chairman as we take the business on to further success."

Guardian has strategic partnerships in place with a number of distributors including Openwork, SimplyBiz and The Right Mortgage, while its life and critical illness proposition is available on IRESS, iPipeline, Synaptic and LifeQuote portals.