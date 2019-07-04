Steve Murray named Royal London corporate development director

He will take lead on M&A activity, group strategy and operational efficiency

Steve Murray has decided to join Royal London from Aberdeen Standard Investments where he is currently serving as deputy head of private markets.

Reporting to group chief executive Barry O'Dwyer, his newly created role of corporate development director will see him take on M&A activity, group strategy and operational efficiency later this year (subject to regulatory approval).

Murray started his career at Ernst & Young before moving on to hold roles at Standard Life, where he was group strategy director and corporate finance director and therefore responsible for M&A activity.

"Steve joins the company at an exciting time and will be instrumental in helping us to grow our business, drive our strategic agenda and make sure we stay true to our long-term objective of ensuring the best outcomes for our customers," said Kevin Parry, executive chairman of Royal London. "Steve has a strong reputation in strategic development. This, coupled with his strong influencer and communication skills, makes Steve the ideal candidate to join our company at this exciting time in its growth."

Murray added: Steve Murray: "I am delighted to be taking up this newly created role. It provides a real opportunity to consolidate and strengthen the Royal London brand, seeking commercial opportunities which play to its strengths as a mutual while at the same time maintaining its uniqueness as a customer-owned business."