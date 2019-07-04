CII chief issues call for Insuring Women's Futures ambassadors

Ambassadors encouraged to meet and talk through the 'Moments that Matter' in women's lives with at least 10 women

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is looking to add more to the hundreds of Insuring Women's Futures (IWF) ambassadors that have already signed up to the scheme, Sian Fisher, the industry body's chief exec announced at the Insurance Supper Club on Wednesday night (2 July).

COVER's coverage of this announcements comes after Zurich's Rose St Louis and Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions, won the protection-related awards at the Women In Financial Advice Awards last night, an event co-partnered by COVER and supported by the CII.

Cura's Kathryn Knowles, an IWF ambassador herself, won Social Media Influencer of the year for the second year in a row.

At the Insurance Supper Club, Fisher said she was looking for more ambassadors to commit to running a financial wellbeing session at work, social groups and universities, colleges, charities and for friends and family.

She also set the profession a ‘Talk to 10,000' target, which requires ambassadors to meet and talk through the ‘Moments that Matter' in women's lives with at least 10 women, using the Female Financial Wellbeing Guide as a checklist.

Research carries out by the Insuring Women's Futures initiative found that women still lack financial resilience compared to men. The IWF manifesto is outlined here.

Anyone involved as an ambassador will be invited to a training session explaining how to hold a financial wellbeing session during Talk Money Week, which kicks off on 12 November, which will carry the hashtag #MakeEachMomentCount.

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII, said: "Women working today should not be worse off than their mothers and grandmothers. Financial wellbeing sessions will help women have a plan to make the most of the pound in their pocket.

"I am confident that if we can get more ambassadors to commit to ‘Talk to 10,000' later this year, we can help women have the savings, insurance and pension in place that they need to deal with the many challenges life throws at us all."

Have you voted in the inaugural COVER Women in Protection Awards yet?