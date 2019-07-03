Amanda Blanc leaves Zurich and steps down as ABI chair

Head of European business hands in resignation after only eight months at insurer

Zurich' Insurance's head of Europe, Middle East and Africa and bank distribution, Amanda Blanc, has terminated her position as chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) after handing in her notice despite only starting her position at Zurich last October.

An outspoken advocate for industry diversity, it is not yet clear if she has another role lined up.

Zurich has said that a successor to Blanc, who joined Zurich from AXA, will be announced in due course.



Chief executive for Zurich, Mario Greco, said: "We appreciate Amanda's contributions during her time with us, in particular as we drive innovation throughout the business and introduce an enhanced culture of service for our customers."

The ABI said that due to its rule that its chair must be a chief executive, it has no choice but to bid farewell to Blanc too, who became the first ever female chair of the ABI when she took on the position in June last year.

ABI director general Huw Evans added: "Amanda has been an excellent ABI chair over the last year; energetic, committed and focused on the issues that matter the most. I hope she will continue to play a prominent role in the leadership of our industry over the years ahead."