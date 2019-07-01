Guardian added to LifeQuote

Guardian's range of protection products are now available on the LifeQuote portal

The new insurer offers life products with ‘simpler, broader definitions with no general exclusions' for critical illness.

Neil McCarthy, CCO at LifeQuote commented: "We have seen a high demand for Guardian's products and we are delighted their full range is now available to LifeQuote users.

"We particularly like the flexibility Guardian allows to include children's critical illness on all of their plans, including term assurance only, and have built the capability to include this on a bespoke ‘add ons' page," he added. "This gives our users the ability to quote and research these products without the need to obtain quotes from their intranet, simplifying the process."

Andy Peters, distribution director, Guardian, said: "Since launch, we've had fantastic market interest which has seen us accelerate our distribution plans. This latest partnership brings our award-winning life and critical illness products to advisers using renowned life insurance specialists, LifeQuote. Availability on their portal will help Guardian achieve its ambition for more families to have protection, as we move into a heavy growth phase for our business."

According to Cavendish Ware's Roy McLoughlin, Guardian has a "good range of feature rich products" which are attractive to "high net worth clients". He welcomed Guardian's products, which were launched last summer, suggesting that they will be "at the forefront of contributing and encouraging more advisers" to sell protection.