Zurich's Tulsi Naidu named chair of FCA Practitioner Panel

New chair positions announced for both FCA Practitioner Panel and FCA Markets Practitioner Panel

Tulsi Naidu, chief executive of Zurich in the UK, will be the new chair of the FCA Practitioner Panel from 1 August 2019. She has been a member of the Panel since 2017 and succeeds Anne Richards, chief executive of Fidelity International.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive officer of London Stock Exchange, becomes chair of the FCA Markets Practitioner Panel from 1 July 2019. He has been a member of the Panel since 2015 and succeeds John Trundle, chief executive officer of Euroclear UK & Ireland. Nikhil is also a member of the FCA Practitioner Panel.

"Both Tulsi and Nikhil have served on the Panels for a number of years and are well placed to lead the Panels in supporting the FCA to be a targeted and effective regulator," said FCA chair Charles Randell. "The work of the Panels has never been more important, given the extent of the changes in our world, including Brexit. I look forward to the robust but constructive challenge they will provide, and to working with them both in their new roles.

"I would also like to thank Anne and John for their significant contribution to the work of the Panels as both members and chairs."

The FCA Practitioner Panels are independent statutory bodies that represent the financial services industry within the UK's regulatory framework. Panel members are recruited to represent both their own sector and the industry as a whole, rather than individual firms.