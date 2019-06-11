New Leaf IFAs get access to UnderwriteMe

Protection Platform now available to network's 110 advisers

New Leaf has partnered with UnderwriteMe to give its appointed representatives access to ‘buy now' policies compared using a single question set.

Its 110-strong network of independent financial advisers (IFAs) now has access to life, critical illness and income protection products underwritten by nine major insurers via the UnderwriteMe Protection Platform.

"Our network aims to work with our members to help their businesses thrive and grow," said Dan Hobbs, managing director of New Leaf. "Protection is integral to our ethos of providing first class advice to customers and we are always looking for ways to add value for our appointed representatives. What UnderwriteMe have achieved with the Protection Platform is unique to the market and will doubtless help our members sell more vital cover, thanks to its time savings and ability to compare both quality and price."

Pippa Keefe, distribution director at UnderwriteMe added: "Advisers who switch to selling via The Protection Platform tend to come back to us time and time again, thanks to the time they save and a great user experience. In fact, one firm told us their advisers save anything from 15 to 30 minutes per sale when compared to the traditional portal approach. We are proud to add New Leaf to our growing list of partners and look forward to rolling out the Platform to their members in the coming weeks."

UnderwriteMe sold 50,000 policies in the first quarter of 2019.