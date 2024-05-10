Understanding neurodiversity

Recent research has found that up to 20% of the UK population are neurodiverse, indicating that a significant portion of individuals in the workplace have variations in sociability, learning, attention, mood, and other mental functions. This includes conditions such as Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), dyslexia among others. Neurodiversity refers to the broad range of thinking, information processing and learning styles. The concept applies to our brain wiring similarly to how biodiversity refers to natural differences in plants and animals. Through our partner...