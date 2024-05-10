Understanding neurodiversity

Dave Middleton, executive chair, the Association of Medical Insurers (amii), discusses neurodiversity in the workplace, emphasising the unique talents, skills and insights that neurodivergent individuals bring to businesses.
Recent research has found that up to 20% of the UK population are neurodiverse, indicating that a significant portion of individuals in the workplace have variations in sociability, learning, attention, mood, and other mental functions. This includes conditions such as Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), dyslexia among others. Neurodiversity refers to the broad range of thinking, information processing and learning styles. The concept applies to our brain wiring similarly to how biodiversity refers to natural differences in plants and animals. Through our partner...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.