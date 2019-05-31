Which? plans closure of mortgage and protection advice business

'Due to a combination of continuing UK economic uncertainty and a stagnant housing market'

Consumer choice brand Which? is proposing to close its mortgage and protection advice arms.

"We can confirm that we have announced proposals to review the future of Which? Financial Services and are sadly proposing to close Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Insurance Advisers," a Which? spokesperson told COVER.

The mortgage arm of Which?, which started in November 2010, currently employs 53 advisers.

According to Which?, the mortgage and insurance advice branches are "no longer sustainable in their current form".

"Like every business we need to adapt to changing market conditions and remain fit for the future," said the spokesperson. "The market has changed considerably in recent years - due to a combination of continuing UK economic uncertainty and a stagnant housing market."

Consultation

"We will now enter into a period of consultation with our employees," said the spokesperson. "No final decisions will be taken until this process has taken place. While the consultation is underway, business will continue as usual, and we will continue to deliver the quality of service that our customers would expect."