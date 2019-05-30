LifeSearch: Nearly half of Brits 'self-medicating' mental ill-health

More than 24 million people in the UK estimated to be using 'coping mechanisms'

A study by LifeSearch has found that 45% of over 16s in the UK are ‘self-medicating' their mental health issues, while six in 10 (60%) said they have done so in the past.

One in five (21%) are using alcohol as well as over-the-counter and illegal drugs to cope; others use gambling (7%), sex (14%), food (22%) or spending and shopping (17%) to alleviate chronic mental health symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia or even depression.

According to the study of 2005 adults carried as part of LifeSearch's ‘Let's Start Talking' campaign, overeating is the most common form of ‘self-medication' for women (30%) and one in 10 (11%) people are exercising to excess.

One in three (34%) self-medicate to get a sense of control over their mental health, while one in five (21%) say they don't have anyone to talk to about their issues, the survey revealed.

It also found one in eight (12%) don't feel comfortable talking to anyone about it and only two in five (42%) talk to their partner about it.

Open and honest conversations

"While awareness of mental health is higher than it's ever been, we're seeing a gap between understanding and action," said Emma Walker, chief medical officer of LifeSearch. "Many people don't realise that their relationship with things like alcohol, drugs and exercise can be tightly related to their mental wellness and, alarmingly, when they do they can be too afraid to talk about it.



"Often, using a coping mechanism like alcohol or drugs seems like the easy way out, however it doesn't solve the issue at hand. Swerving meeting your issues head-on or avoiding speaking the truth can have severe long-term implications, causing heartache for our loved ones later on."

In order to help encourage people to talk openly and honeslty about their mental health, LifeSearch has created a range of guidance and advice. Read the report here.