reviti makes trio of senior appointments

Andy Palfrey, Chris Ardron and Stephanie Fuller joins D2C life start-up

reviti, the new life insurance start-up owned by tobacco giant Philip Morris International, has filled three top positions in its London team.

Chris Ardron, who was formerly global client solutions director at Swiss Re, has been appointed as product & services director.

The new director of risk and compliance, Andy Palfrey (pictured), has led advisory teams at KPMG and large compliance teams for Santander and Capita.

Stephanie Fuller joins as senior counsel from Promontory Financial Group, an IBM company, where she was director and UK legal counsel.

'Rethinking life insurance'

Ex-UK board members for Zurich and Prudential, Dan Pender, who set up the D2C life proposition which incentivises people to improve their lifestyle, said: "The reviti team are all innovators in insurance, passionate about developing propositions and businesses that make a real difference to the consumer. Rethinking life insurance requires some of the best talent in the business as these key new appointments demonstrate.'

Pender also co-founded Gryphon Group Holdings, the firm behind recently launched Guardian Financial Services.