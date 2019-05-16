Aegon announces 'Policy Plus' support services

Value-added services make customers 'more receptive' to protection, survey finds

Aegon has named its support services package ‘Policy Plus' following research revealing that more than half of advisers (56%) feel that value-added services make clients more receptive to protection.

The High Net Worth & Business Protection report, which drew upon a sample of 100 advisers in the UK, also found that the most valued additional support services are medical and counselling/wellbeing.

"Support services come into their own at a time when customers need them most and their value is very clear," said Simon Jacobs, head of claims and underwriting at Aegon. "But that's only one aspect of having access to these services.

"There's a move away from price being a leading factor when recommending a policy, with advisers increasingly saying clients are more receptive to protection if support services are included. Being able to provide a range of value-added services alongside our protection products gives us, and advisers, an opportunity to provide customers with more than just financial support."

Range of services

Aegon's ‘Policy Plus' includes second medical opinion service with a face-to-face UK-based consultation through RedArc.

It also comes with a health and wellbeing service offering 24/7 phone-based counselling and online support tools through Health Assured, covering bereavement, diagnosis, emotional health, relationship concerns and more.

Business protection and relevant life customers have access to a key person replacement service, which helps ensure the continuity of a business in the event of a key person passing away. This involves HR and resourcing solutions which includes help and guidance around recruitment.

The funeral payment pledge - an advance of £10,000 on life protection claims - also helps bereaved families meet the funeral costs where there is a delay due to probate.