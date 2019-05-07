UK mutuals generate more than £130bn income annually

Parliamentary Group launches Mutual Economy Report

Cooperative and mutual businesses account for around £133.5bn of income annually in the UK - and touch the lives of one in three people - a new report published by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Mutuals has revealed.

The Mutual Economy Report shows that friendly societies and mutual insurers generate £19.6bn a year, the fourth highest amount out of the various types of mutual sub-sectors that exist, with NHS foundation trusts making the most amount of income (£52bn) and cooperatives ranking second (£36.1bn). Housing associations contribute the third highest amount of income to the UK economy (£20bn) and building societies provide the least (5.8bn).

According to report, despite Brexit uncertainty mutuals are continuing to grow, strengthening the UK-owned business sector and spreading wealth more broadly and fairly throughout the country. It said they provide competition and choice for consumers in a range of markets especially those for essential goods and services, while creating diversity in business, with strategies that take a longer-term view and act as a counterbalance to mitigate systemic risk to the economy.

Commenting on the report, Martin Shaw, chief executive of the Association of Financial Mutuals said: "The latest report from the All-Party Group for Mutuals (‘Business with a purpose') demonstrates the massive contribution that mutuals make to the UK economy. The figure of £133.5bn equates to over £2,000 per citizen per year. With one in three people now members of a mutual, compared to just 12% of the population holding direct investments in shares (according to a recent FCA consultation), the true source of wider corporate ownership today is the mutual sector. Despite this, policymakers tend to devote minimal time to understanding the value of mutuals, and to introducing proportionate legislation and regulation."

Recommendations

The UK Mutual Economy Report makes a number of recommendations. The All-Party Group calls on all parties to encourage:

Greater recognition and policy understanding of the sector by national and devolved politicians;

A commitment to an enabling legislative environment for the sector in the UK and

An understanding of where regulation disproportionately affects the sector and a commitment to address this where it occurs

Parliamentary group chair Gareth Thomas MP said: "Whether it is through providing rewarding work, strengthening community enterprise, or supplying affordable and sustainable services to consumers, this report clearly shows that a strong network of co-operative and mutual businesses plays an important part in a diverse and modern British economy."