Debbie Kennedy appointed to lead LV= protection business
Effective 1 July
Clive Bolton to lead retirement solutions and heritage business
LV= has announced that Debbie Kennedy will be taking on the leadership of its protection business, with Clive Bolton taking over its retirement solutions and heritage business as of 1 July (subject to regulatory approval).
Kennedy joins LV= from MCL Life insurance, based in Melbourne, Australia, where she is general manager business design and change and was previously chief underwriting officer.
Prior to that she was head of group protection strategy at Royal London and has held a number of senior protection roles at Scottish Equitable, Swiss Re, AXA and Capita.
Bolton's move reflects the firm's increased focus on the retirement sector.
Both will report directly to Richard Rowney, LV= chief executive, who said: "Debbie brings a real breadth of expertise in Protection to our business along with strong leadership skills having worked in a number of diverse environments. We have big ambitions for both our Protection and Retirement businesses and with Debbie and Clive at the helm I'm confident we've got the right leadership to enable LV='s continued success."
Further reading
More news
FCA launches consultation on intergenerational differences
Baby boomers, generation X and millennials
Debbie Kennedy appointed to lead LV= protection business
Effective 1 July
Lisa Martin: The art of protection advice
'Guiding not scaring'
Aon partners with dacadoo for wellbeing platform
Aon Well One app