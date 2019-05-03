Debbie Kennedy appointed to lead LV= protection business

Clive Bolton to lead retirement solutions and heritage business

LV= has announced that Debbie Kennedy will be taking on the leadership of its protection business, with Clive Bolton taking over its retirement solutions and heritage business as of 1 July (subject to regulatory approval).

Kennedy joins LV= from MCL Life insurance, based in Melbourne, Australia, where she is general manager business design and change and was previously chief underwriting officer.

Prior to that she was head of group protection strategy at Royal London and has held a number of senior protection roles at Scottish Equitable, Swiss Re, AXA and Capita.

Bolton's move reflects the firm's increased focus on the retirement sector.

Both will report directly to Richard Rowney, LV= chief executive, who said: "Debbie brings a real breadth of expertise in Protection to our business along with strong leadership skills having worked in a number of diverse environments. We have big ambitions for both our Protection and Retirement businesses and with Debbie and Clive at the helm I'm confident we've got the right leadership to enable LV='s continued success."