'Half of UK population' unaware of power of attorney

Only one in three of those who are aware of it understand what it does

Power of attorneys allow people to appoint someone to make decisions on their behalf, should they end up lacking the mental capacity to do so themselves, however, according to research by Royal London, only half of the UK population know that it exists.

The survey of 2,049 UK adults also found that only one in three (30%) of those who are aware of it think they fully understand what it does.

Welfare

There are two types of power of attorney, however 76% of people have only heard of financial power of attorney and only half (48%) said they are aware of a welfare power of attorney, which covers end of life health care decisions.

Of those who have not discussed setting up a power of attorney, 18% of men said this was because they did not think they would need it - compared to just 8% of women - while a quarter of women (23%) said they have discussed setting one up compared to just one in six men (17%).

The study also revealed that almost half (48%) of adults do not think they are at an age when they need to think about it, despite three in 10 (34%) being over 55, while one in five (19%) said that the reason for not discussing it was because they did not want to think about not being able to manage their own affairs.

'Uncomfortable'

"It may be uncomfortable to think about not having the mental capacity to make decisions, but it is important to plan in case this happens," said Mona Patel, consumer spokesperson for Royal London. "While official figures show nearly 800,000 registrations were submitted last year in England and Wales, it's concerning that only a third of people who have heard of a power of attorney fully understood how it works. Appointing a family member or trusted friend to make financial or welfare decisions on your behalf stops the responsibility falling to the state and loved ones then having to apply to the Court of Protection, which can be emotionally difficult, time consuming and expensive."

