Paradigm Protect partners with Metlife

Advisers using SolutionBuilder gain access to 'MultiProtect'

Metlife's specialised individual protection offering ‘MultiProtect' is now available to Paradigm Protect member firms using iPipeline's quote and apply service SolutionBuilder.

‘MultiProtect', which can be tailored to client's by advisers, provides financial support for specified accidental injuries and UK hospital stays, as well as extended options for child cover, active lifestyle cover and healthcare cover.

Core cover starts at £8 to £40 per month with extended cover options from just £1 a month, with premium staying the same even if the client makes a claim or they get older, while clients can claim for multiple injuries and still remained covered.

Clients also receive free and unlimited access to MetLife's professional wellbeing support centre provided by Health Assured.

‘Difficult to get'

"Protection should remain high on the agenda of all advisers, especially given the ongoing political and economic uncertainty," said Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm Protect. "Moreover, as we have seen from the increased demand on our protection helpdesk, from a health point of view, clients can never be 100% sure of what might be coming over the horizon. ‘MultiProtect' offers access to those who may find it difficult to get cover elsewhere, benefitting advisers who have a duty of care to their clients to ensure they are adequately protected.

"We continue to work with both advisers and providers to ensure we do all we can to bridge the protection gap in the UK," he said.