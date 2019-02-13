Almost half of young workers 'prefer' digital GPs

Study of 2,000 UK workers finds 41% of those age 18-24 would rather see doctor online

Research by Willis Towers Watson has found that almost half of workers aged 18 to 24 would prefer to access GP services - such as medical advice, consultations or prescriptions - digitally, compared to 16% of those aged 55 and over.

The study also found that the post-millennial workforce were three times more likely to have cancelled a scheduled GP appointment in the past 12 months (24% vs 8%) and six times more likely to be a no-show (24% vs 4%).

Anytime, anywhere

"Culturally, millennials and generation Z are used to accessing anything, anywhere at any time and accept mobile tech, subscription and on-demand services as the everyday norm," said Mike Blake, wellbeing lead at WTW. "These younger workers are perhaps less prepared than their older colleagues to wait, to make arrangements or to take time out of their working day, for appointments. Workplace telemedicine offers a convenient, flexible solution by bringing GP services into the ‘on-demand services' fold."

Reduced burden

Of all workers who failed to turn up to GP appointments, 45% said they forgot, 35% said they arrived late, while 33% said work commitments got in the way and 20% were unable to arrange transport.

In light of the increasing popularity of digital GP services due to a growing number of insurers and healthcare providers offering digital GP services, Blake added: "For less complex illnesses and medical conditions, telemedicine can enable employees to receive a swift diagnosis and treatment plan without the need to take time off work. When used appropriately, it has the potential to reduce healthcare costs, increase productivity and employee engagement while reducing the burden on primary care services."