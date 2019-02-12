Katya Maclean appointed Guardian FS chief operating officer

Proposition director of protection challenger promoted to COO

Guardian FS' new chief operating officer (COO), Kayta Maclean, will sit on the Guardian executive committee alongside CFO Richard Everett, distribution director Andy Peters and CEO Simon Davis.

Previously proposition director for the firm, which officially launched its disruptive critical illness offering at the end of last summer, Maclean has taken responsibility for operations, corporate services, proposition, IT and 'change' in her new role. "It's been a privilege to bring Guardian to market as proposition director and I'm delighted to take on this expanded role as we move into the next phase of the business," said Maclean.

Simon Davis, Guardian's CEO, added: "We've had a fantastic six months since launch and have ambitious plans. We're moving from ‘new venture' to ‘serious player' and this structure will allow us to grow and meet our ambition. Katya's skills, experience and evidenced success in bringing Guardian's proposition to market, meant she was best placed to take on the expanded operations role."

Prior to moving to Guardian FS in 2016, Maclean was chief marketing officer of Swiss Re's ipitQ brand and she once headed up the protection proposition for Lloyds Banking Group.

