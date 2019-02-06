ABI launches 'income gap' online calculator

Beta version aimed at consumers can be found at ABI website

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has unveiled an online calculator which estimates the financial entitlements of people should they miss work due to illness or injury.

The beta version of ‘Percy: The Protection Calculator', which is still under development, can be found at the ABI website. Aimed at consumers, to raise awareness, it is designed to give an accurate estimation of monthly income by combining personal information entered by the user with government benefit data.

The data stored will not be stored or used for any other purpose and users will not be asked to share their name, first line of address or email contact details.

Income shocks

"Our vision for the creation of Percy is to provide a calculator that gives people the information they need in order to plan their finances and prepare for any unexpected income shocks in the future," said Roshani Hewa, head of protection and health at ABI. "The data people provide will never be stored or saved for any reason whatsoever."

One million workers find themselves unable to work due to prolonged sickness or injury every year, so the ABI is urging people to become aware of what their financial state would be should they find themselves in this situation. The calculator can also assess Universal Credit entitlement, by taking into account areas such as marital status, income, level of savings and number of children.

"We know that Percy isn't perfect just yet, which is why we're so keen for users to engage in its development," continued Hewa. "We'll be working tirelessly towards its full launch later this year, and hope that in the meantime it provides invaluable information to boost people's financial awareness."

The ABI is encouraging user feedback during the development stage of the online tool.

'Signpost staff'

Michael Royce, proposition manager at the Single Financial Guidance Body, welcomed the launch of the ABI's protection calculator. "We recognise that it can be difficult for people to understand how much of a drop in income they might experience in the event of not being able to work because of illness or of caring responsibilities," he said. "This calculator allows people to get a sense of any potential shortfall not made up by either sick pay or other entitlements and to start taking action to build up their financial resilience. We hope that employers will look to signpost their staff to the calculator and, at the same time, take the opportunity to alert them to their own policies on sick pay, which research suggests many employees are unaware of."

Workplace wellbeing

Official Percy partner Unum helped support the project. "Helping workers protect their finances and look after their families if they become ill or injured is what we do and we're extremely supportive of this initiative," said Unum CEO Peter O'Donnell.

"As an industry we play an important role in enhancing the health and financial resilience of the nation's workforce and we welcome the government focus on helping employers invest in the wellbeing of their employees. There are huge benefits to be gained from getting this right - for workers, businesses and the UK economy."