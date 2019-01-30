Vitality to offer 50% off trainers every year

13% more people took part in Parkrun this month

Vitality has joined forces with Runners Need to provide its members with 50% off one pair of running shoes each year in a bit to keep people active.

According to data, the insurer has witnessed 13% more people taking part in Parkrun this month, the weekly free run it sponsors across the UK.

"The beginning of the year is a time to look forward to the next 12 months and put in place goals that will get you more active and feeling healthier, but it is important people have the support to make it a reality for more than just a few weeks in January," said Nick Read, managing director of the Vitality Programme. "At Vitality we are continually looking to partner with relevant brands to support our members to keep active and our new partnership with Runners Need will do just that.

"We are already feeling the impact of this new initiative, with over 250 members buying new trainers every single day from Runners Need since the beginning of the month, and there is no sign of these numbers tailing off. Whether it's a 5k, a brisk walk, a trip to the gym or a triathlon, having access to the right shoes and expert advice goes a long way."

Runners Need

Runners Need was established in 1982 and offers sportswear brands, kit and advice to help people train, run and stay fit. It also offers customers free gait analysis and fitting as part of its service.

"At Runners Need, we're passionate about helping our customers keep fit and achieve their fitness goals. It's all about supporting and inspiring people to get out there!" said Andrew Wood, senior marketing manager, Runners Need. "We're thrilled to partner with Vitality, a company who shares similar values to ours, offering innovative and award-winning health and life cover."

The Vitality partnership with Runners Need officially launched on Friday 11 January, with Runners Need instore benefits effective from this date.