Protection Review to introduce 'Doing it Better' award

Which company is 'getting it right'?

Protection Review is launching a new award for 2019 entitled ‘Doing it Better'.

Aimed at celebrating a stand-out provider's offering to customers, the award criteria also takes into consideration the overall culture and ethical practices of the business.

"Our aim is to recognise the company that's getting it right, not only with their products and customer service, but with their commitment to diversity, corporate responsibility, culture, charity, local community and the health and well-being of their people," the protection publication said.

Voting for the award opens soon, with more details to follow.

Early this year, Protection Review awarded its inaugural ‘I Mark' rating to VitalityLife's ‘Dementia and FrailCare Cover', read more about it here.