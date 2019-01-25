Royal London locates over £14m worth of lost policies

Mutual spends more than £2m tracking down 'penny policies'

Royal London has reunited 36,000 customers with lost ‘penny policies' worth more than £14m in a bid to remind policyholders that their policy exists.

The mutual insurer has spent in excess of £2m and worked with external tracing partners to help re-engage customers who have policies sold historically by door-to-door sales.

Key policies include those from brands now owned by Royal London, including United Friendly, Refuge Assurance and Royal Liver.

"Reuniting customers with money that is rightfully theirs is a priority for us," said John Glen, group operations director for Royal London. "Many policyholders paid premiums for years but for various reasons have lost touch. Through our tracing programme we have successfully reunited thousands of customers with a total of £14 million in lost policies and we encourage anyone who thinks they may have had a policy with Royal London, or any of the historical brands we have acquired over the years, to get in touch with us."

Royal London is urging people to get in touch if they remember being sold a policy by an insurance man knocking on their door, so it can help them locate any available payment funds.