Royal London appoints intermediary distribution director

Tom Dunbar succeeds Jim Smith after 19 years at company

Royal London's group strategy director Tom Dunbar has been appointed as distribution director for its intermediary division.

He replaces Jim Smith, who is stepping down after 19 years at the insurer.

Dunbar has led the establishment of Royal London's Group-wide approach to strategy development.

He is succeeded by Julia Reichert from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), who joins with 14 years of experience in strategy development across a range of financial institutions.

During his time, Smith helped transform Scottish Life within the pensions market, as well as the integration of Scottish Provident and Bright Grey into Royal London.

CEO view

"I am delighted to welcome Tom to the management team of our intermediary pensions and protection businesses," Isobel Langton, CEO of Royal London's intermediary division. "Tom is well-known to the business having worked as group strategy director since June 2017. He brings with him a detailed understanding of the adviser market and unique insights, gained from his existing role, into the synergies and opportunities between our business and the independent financial advice market.

"Jim has made an outstanding contribution over the last 19 years and leaves with our best wishes for the next stage of his career as a non-executive director. On behalf of the Group we are looking forward to working with Julia to help us continually evolve our business to meet the needs of financial advisers and our customers."