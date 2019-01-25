ONS: Families on average spend £1 a week to protect mortgage

Household's savings ratio falls to lowest level since records began

Average weekly household expenditure in the UK was £572.60 in 2018, the highest weekly spend since 2005, Office of National Statistic (ONS) figures about family spending habits for April 2017 to March 2018 have revealed.

The stats also show that gross disposable income, the household's saving ratio, fell to 3.9%, the lowest level since records began in 1963. Households were net borrowers during the financial year of 2018, meaning they had to borrow or draw on their reserves to fund their spending.

"So, spending on luxuries such as eating out and ordering in takeaways, have both decreased as people continue to tighten their belts," said Tom Baigrie, CEO at LifeSearch. "The ONS figures show a decrease in spending, with the average weekly spend on restaurants of £18.60 per week and take-away meals at home, an average of £5.10 per week. Spending on alcoholic drinks is also lower than previously. Yet, worryingly, the amount spent on these ‘luxuries' is still higher than the amount people are spending on protecting themselves."

Protection

ONS stats show that household are spending on average as little as £1 per week protecting their mortgage and an average of only £6.90 a week on their health. "When finances are tight, the one thing that concerns us is that people may cut-back on protecting their lives and income," said Baigrie.

"Insurance cover, that provides financial help if a person should die, suffer a serious illness or lose their income, through sickness, illness or unemployment, is not hugely expensive. Setting aside a small percentage of the household budget to provide some peace of mind that their income is protected or that a lump sum will be available for loved ones, if the worst should happen, can be arranged for as little as £5 per month."

Cheaper cover can be found through an adviser to suit "stretched budgets", added Baigrie.