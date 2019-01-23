MetLife partners with iPipeline

MultiProtect available on SolutionBuilder

MetLife's MultiProtect accident and health cover proposition can now be distributed by advisers through iPipeline's quote and apply service, SolutionBuilder.

The product, designed to complement life, critical illness and income protection solutions, provides cover priced from £8 a month without requiring underwriting.

During 2018, 11,400 claims were paid to customers and, according to the insurer, cover is placed in less than four minutes. For an extra £1 a month, families can add optional cover for children (up to age of 18 living and up to 23 if in full time education).

"Having MultiProtect fully integrated into distribution firms' advice processes will enable more customers to get access to protection that meets their needs," said Richard Horner, head of protection at MetLife. "We designed MultiProtect not as a replacement for life, critical illness or income protection. It is additional cover that complements other protection products."

'Affordable everyday protection'

According to recent research, advisers believe clients would be more interested in individual protection if it was more affordable (67%), while nearly half (48%) say customers are put off by underwriting and 39% say clients are deterred by the length of the sales process. According to MetLife, MultiProtect provides an antidote to each of these concerns.

"The iPipeline partnership is a landmark for MetLife in our ambition to bring affordable everyday protection to families across the UK," continued Horner. "Access to distribution is a key factor in bringing cover to more people and working with an innovative technology partner like iPipeline enables us to provide customers with a seamless digital experience which speeds up the buying process."

Ian Teague, UK group managing director, iPipeline added: "Our ethos at iPipeline is to better protect clients. MetLife's introduction of affordable protection with a simple application process - including the provision of instant cover - highlights that sourcing protection is not always a complicated, expensive process."