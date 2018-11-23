Iain Clark to step down as British Friendly CEO

Membership increased over 50% while he has served under the role

British Friendly chief executive officer Iain Clark will be leaving his post at the mutual in May 2019.

Clark joined the society as distribution and marketing director before becoming CEO in December 2016.

During his time at the helm, British Friendly rebranded, introduced its mutual benefits programme and won 10 industry awards. According to the mutual, its financial performance improved and membership grew more than 50% during this period.

"When I joined British Friendly the Society was looking to develop and advance its products and propositions to secure the future for its members," said Clark. "I set myself a personal target to effect change within a given time period and I am happy to leave the company in a strong position from which it can thrive. I would like to thank all those within the society and outside British Friendly who have supported the society and I wish everyone in British Friendly the very best for the future."

Garden leave

Clark will be taking a period of garden leave until he steps down and as such Lee Schopp, who has been on the Board for British Friendly for the last eight years as chief financial officer, will replace him as interim CEO.

Chris Radford, chairman of British Friendly added: "The Board would like to thank Iain for how he has led the Society's growth during his tenure. It has been a period of significant change and he leaves the Society with our very best wishes."