Millions of parents keep cancer diagnosis secret - Bupa

One in five parents have left children in dark about cancer diagnosis, research finds

An estimated 6.5 million parents in the UK have delayed telling their child when a family member of friend is diagnosed with cancer - more than a third of these parents waited until treatment was underway or finished - research by Bupa UK has revealed.

According to the survey of 2000 adults (1279 were parents), the main reason was because they did not want to worry their children, with one in seven parents (14%) saying that they would be worried about the impact that their cancer diagnosis would have on their child's mental health - a similar number (12%) said they believed that it would disrupt their child's schoolwork.

Starting the conversation

More than two-fifths of parents (44%) said they would not know where to begin when starting the conversation about cancer diagnosis with their children, with getting upset in front of them existing also as a concern.

Four in 10 (44%) parents said they were unsure where to get support for children dealing with a loved one diagnosed with cancer, while one in 10 (10%) parents said that helping their child deal with a close friend or family's cancer diagnosis affected their mental health.

As a result, Bupa has created a series of guides to help parents with the matter.

Julia Ross, head of cancer care, Bupa UK said: "One in two people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer so it's something that many families will unfortunately face. It can be a stressful, busy time with lots of decisions to make. No parent wants to upset their child, but withholding information may be more harmful, causing them to be become anxious or worried.

"From my professional experience and as a parent, I know that children will respond differently, so it's important to be adaptable. We offer our cancer patients and their families access to counselling and mental health support following a cancer diagnosis so that everyone gets the emotional support they need when they need it."