NFP acquires PMI intermediary

Global insurance brokerage and consulting firm, NFP, has acquired independent private medical insurance (PMI) intermediary, Get Medical Plans, to bolster its employee benefits capabilities, specifically in the PMI market.
Get Medical Plans' co-founders, Marc Benjamin and Sanjeev Mallipeddi, will continue to lead and manage the London-based business as it expands its UK presence. Benjamin and Mallipeddi have more than 40 years of combined experience in the private healthcare industry. As part of NFP, they will be able to introduce their services to more clients and expand their impact on businesses and individuals who need support navigating the health insurance landscape and finding plans that address the challenges they face, NFP detailed. Iain Chadwick, managing director of employee benefits, NFP ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.