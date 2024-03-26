NFP acquires PMI intermediary

Get Medical Plans' co-founders, Marc Benjamin and Sanjeev Mallipeddi, will continue to lead and manage the London-based business as it expands its UK presence. Benjamin and Mallipeddi have more than 40 years of combined experience in the private healthcare industry. As part of NFP, they will be able to introduce their services to more clients and expand their impact on businesses and individuals who need support navigating the health insurance landscape and finding plans that address the challenges they face, NFP detailed. Iain Chadwick, managing director of employee benefits, NFP ...