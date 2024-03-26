Three quarters of adults say private healthcare is unaffordable

Benenden Health research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Benenden Health has found that private healthcare has more work to do in informing the public of its benefits, as three quarters (74%) of adults believed that private healthcare was unaffordable.

The healthcare provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that other perceptions of the sector revolve around there being strict terms and conditions to adhere to (69%) and private healthcare being exclusive (69%). Work also needs to be done in educating people that private healthcare can support with preventative measures such as sleep hygiene, gut health maintenance and supportive exercise and nutritional guidance, Benenden Health said. Nearly six in 10 (58%) respondents believed that private healthcare is only there if things go wrong, rather than proactively improving health (42%...

