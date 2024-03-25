Corporate demand drives insured private health admissions

Analysis of the data found that insured admissions increased 11% to 458,000 through the first three quarters of 2023 from 412,000 recorded in 2022. Broadstone said this means insured admissions are likely to surpass 610,000 through financial year 2023, which is a record annual level. The growth has been driven by increasing corporate demand for private healthcare solutions from employers who "no longer trust the NHS" to secure the health of their employees, Broadstone said, with the UK's public healthcare crisis driving increased sickness absence, low productivity and economic inactivity...