A.I cancer screening start-up gets government backing

London-based start-up Lancor Scientific to receive Austrian government funding

Five-years worth of grants will be used to fund a laboratory centre in Graz, research equipment and academic expertise to develop cancer screening technology.

Following trails with the NHS, which saw medtech start-up Lancor Scientifics improve upon the current 60% to 70% accuracy for cervical cancer screening by pathologists, the new centre plans to achieve 90% accuracy with its patented Tumour Trace OMIS (Opto-magnetic Imaging Spectroscopy) device by using artificial intelligence (A.I).

The device, which detects the change of electromagnetism within tissue on quantum levels, will aim to deliver accurate, low-cost and near real-time cancer screening for cervical cancer and other types of cancer.

It is expected that the funding will facilitate the tests and studies necessary ready for a full market roll out globally in 2019, and it is estimated that no less than 10,000 devices will be produced.

Medical advancement

The news follows Google's announcement that it's A.I tool, Lymph Node Assistant (LYNA), could detect late stage breast cancer at more than 90% accuracy, while last week the UK government announced five new technology centres for medical advancement.

Aamir Butt, CEO of Lancor Scientific said: "Finding cancer early is key to saving lives. Lancor Scientific has dedicated itself to making accurate and cost effective cancer detection technology available globally. The vote of confidence from the Austrian government as well the partnership with experts at Graz Technical University allows us to continue that journey and provide a minimum of 10,000 devices within the next five years free of capital charge, with the capability of conducting 500,000 cancer tests per day. This is what we mean by making cancer screening available for everyone, everywhere."