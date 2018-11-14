Boutique wealth manager publishes guide to protection

A guide to help people understand protection insurance has been made available by boutique wealth management firm, EQ Investors

‘How to buy protection insurance' outlines why people should take out financial protection, the types of insurance available and what needs to be considered when buying it.

Available to download from EQ's website, the practical guide is aimed at beginners.

'The need'

"Protection should always be considered as part of an effective financial plan," said Jeannie Boyle, director & Chartered Financial Planner at EQ. "Nobody knows what the future holds and your financial plan should ensure that you are prepared for any unexpected bad times as you progress towards your financial goals.

"As Chartered Financial Planners we work with clients to help them understand the need to have protection in place as part of their overall plan," she added. "We help clients identify their financial vulnerabilities and the periods in which protection is required to underpin their other wealth generation activities."

EQ advises business owner clients to regarding key person, shareholder and relevant life protection "where appropriate," Boyle told COVER. "This complements the employee benefits solutions that we offer through our EQ Workplace side of the business."

Inheritance tax

Another key area for EQ is estate planning to ensure that some provision is made for inheritance tax (IHT) whilst longer term gifting and trust strategies are implemented.

When asked how proposed changes to probate fees are likely to impact the protection advice offered to clients, Boyle said: "Our understanding is that provisions are likely to be made to allow payment of these fees from liquid assets in the estate.

"The majority of our clients and those who will deal with their estates are therefore less likely to need protection to cover this. However, we will be taking the fees into account when we seek to establish potential protection needs."