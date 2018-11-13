Employers 'not taking wellbeing seriously enough'

Two in three do not provide mental health and musculoskeletal support to employees

Seven out of 10 employees believe that employers are not taking employee wellbeing in the workplace seriously enough, a poll by cash plan provider Health Shield has revealed.

The results also showed that two in three employees said that their business does not provide tailored support for mental health or musculoskeletal conditions; only one in three said they have access to a 24/7 helpline for mental and physical wellbeing; 36% said that musculoskeletal problems increased their anxiety and 90% said they would feel better knowing there was a clear treatment pathway available to help manage such issues should they arise.

The findings come at a time when the government is reshaping policy around the disability employment gap.

Referring to research by NCBI which shows that depression is four times as common in people experiencing persistent pain, Stuart Scullion, chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII), said: "Clearly there's a link between the two, so it would be wise for employers to consider cost-effective ways to provide integrated support. Having to go via a line manager, HR or the GP to get a referral can sometimes act as a barrier. Self-referral might help ensure that more people get the support they need."

Tailored support

Jennie Doyle, head of product & marketing at Health Shield, added: "For all the talk about employee wellbeing, the poll results seem to suggest that many employers are struggling to meet employee needs.

"Tailored mental and musculoskeletal wellbeing doesn't have to be costly or complicated. It simply involves providing a choice of services that can be freely accessed at the time of need."

According to Doyle, tailored health cash plans provide support pathways that employees can access without a referral, including services and support via apps, EAPs and virtual GPs as well as physio and psychiatric therapy.

