VitalityLife updates customer journey for Optimiser plans

Behavioural and health science data applied to underwriting process

VitalityLife has reduced the upfront underwriting requirements for clients opting into Vitality Optimiser and Wellness Optimiser plans by applying health and wellness data to the process.

Only five medical questions need to be completed for life and serious illness cover (SIC) applications and according to Deepak Jobanputra, deputy CEO at VitalityLife, the Optimiser range offers "a huge advantage in providing an easier underwriting journey because we're able to apply behavioural and health science data to the process".

Health data

Since the launch of Vitality Optimiser five years ago, VitalityLife has collected millions of ‘life years' of mortality and morbidity data as well as two billion health activities such as gym visits and hitting daily step targets.

"This data provides us with a better understanding of the risks and allows us to pass on that learning to the benefit of our clients and advisers," he said. "With Optimiser Underwriting we've enhanced our proposition by improving the customer journey and experience with a reduction in the often onerous underwriting requirements, reducing the time it takes for clients to apply. This is the first in a series of improvements we're planning to make to our underwriting process and we're looking forward to announcing these to the market in the coming months."

According to VitalityLife, more than 90% of all Optimiser applications are expected to benefit from the new underwriting process and 70% of all life business received is based on either Vitality Optimiser or Wellness Optimiser - this includes term life, whole of life and SIC.