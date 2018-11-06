Women In Protection announces inaugural conference

"The main theme of the day will be inclusivity," Emma Thomson, co-founder of WIP

Guest speakers, panel debates and personal stories exploring industry diversity and access to insurance for women in society

The first ever Women In Protection Conference will take place at the Pacific Life Re office in London on 5 December. Register here.

Hosted by myself (COVER editor) and bringing together a range of guest speakers, including a keynote address from personal finance journalist, broadcaster and founder of money website savvywoman.co.uk, Sarah Pennells, the event will explore gender equality within financial services, diversity and marketing to consumers, as well as protection practices, such as claims, through a series of panel sessions and presentations.

Jane Portas, co-founder of Insuring Women's Futures will discuss the research initiative and manifesto she has helped oversee so far, while industry figures Vicky Churcher and Sam Elder will share their contrasting personal experiences around a claim.

Other guest speakers include Rhys Williams, strategy director at Quietroom, Tom Conner, director at Drewberry, and Stephen Phipps, CEO at Hannover Search Group.

"Having started the Women in Protection Network (WIP) last year, I'm delighted we're holding our first conference," said Emma Thomson, chair of WIP. "Our group's focus is to help our industry better represent society; for those who work within it, as well as the consumers we provide protection cover for. The main theme of the day will be inclusivity, and our fantastic guest speakers have a wide range of expertise to share. We hope our event will provide delegates with insight and ideas slightly different to the norm, complementing other worthy conferences in the protection calendar."