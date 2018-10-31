16% of people in UK waiting more than 11 days to see GP - Cigna

Over half happy to use smartphones or virtual GP as an alternative

Cigna Europe's Consumer Health Attitudes Survey, carried out by YouGov (2,029 respondents), has revealed that 16% of people in the UK are waiting longer than 11 days to see a GP - it also found that 52% would be happy to consult a virtual GP for minor ailments and 17% said they would book appointments online.

According to the reseach, waiting times were worst in London and the south of England.

Reflecting a shift in attitudes towards health technology, the research also found the vast majority of users who had received a GP video consultation were happy with the experience (64%), with 91% admitting that the technology worked well.

"It's extremely encouraging to see the pace at which digital innovation is shaping consumer attitudes towards health and wellbeing. Not only does this help reduce pressures on NHS waiting times, but it gives employees quick and easy access to expert advice at the touch of a button. Employers are increasingly looking at ways they can help engage staff with their health, and we are fully committed to supporting them in their journey to improving health within the workplace by providing fast access to care and early intervention."